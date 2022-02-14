Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BOX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. 921,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $72,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.
