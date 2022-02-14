Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,806 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $16.47 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last ninety days.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

