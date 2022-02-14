Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 17,558 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

