Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,960 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $18.63 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

