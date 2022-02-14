Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $178.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.89 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

