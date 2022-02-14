Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $448,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell stock opened at $183.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $162.73 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

