Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESTE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

