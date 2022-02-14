Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. Eaton reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.66 on Friday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.