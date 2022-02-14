Eaton Vance Management Has $40.93 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $40,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $399.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average of $372.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $288.08 and a 1-year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.