Eaton Vance Management Purchases 24,345 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.91% of Landstar System worth $54,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

LSTR opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

