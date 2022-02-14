Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $39,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $214.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.