Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,064 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.58% of STORE Capital worth $50,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

STOR stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

