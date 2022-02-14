Eaton Vance Management Sells 726 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.75% of Texas Roadhouse worth $47,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

