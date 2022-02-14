Eaton Vance Management Sells 9,348 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $47,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $4,343,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $362.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.40 and its 200 day moving average is $379.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

