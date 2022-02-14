Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE ETW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 452,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.