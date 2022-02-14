eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $27.06 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,979,185,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

