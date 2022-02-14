Ecolab (ECL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $184.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,652 shares of company stock worth $8,791,112 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

