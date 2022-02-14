Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.