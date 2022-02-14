Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$54.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.76.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$3.08 on Monday, hitting C$52.48. 8,818,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,090. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.68. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.98 and a 1-year high of C$55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

