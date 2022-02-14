Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.95% of Energizer worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,638. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

