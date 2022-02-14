Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.16 on Friday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eneti will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth about $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth about $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 262,979 shares during the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

