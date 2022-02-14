Engagesmart (ESMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.18 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71.

ESMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

