Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 77.9% in January

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EGIEY opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.49. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.