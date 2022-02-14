ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Position Lowered by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ENGlobal worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.94. ENGlobal Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

