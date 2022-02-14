Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.69 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

