Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

