Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ENSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares.
Enservco Company Profile
