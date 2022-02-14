Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

PATH stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,696 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,623 in the last ninety days.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

