Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

REG stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

