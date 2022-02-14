Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $191.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

