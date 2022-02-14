Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 108.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $89.24 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.