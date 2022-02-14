Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,001 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.