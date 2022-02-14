EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

