EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

