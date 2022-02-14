EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $135.33 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.