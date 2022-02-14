EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $347.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.94 and its 200-day moving average is $352.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $305.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

