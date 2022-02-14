EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $335,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,869. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $236.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

