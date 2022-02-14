Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $866.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $863.88.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $888.00 to $829.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $669.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,745. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $768.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.94.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

