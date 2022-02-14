Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $51,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.88.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.