ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 199,065 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.18. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,045. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

