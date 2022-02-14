Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 688,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.