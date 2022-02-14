Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.42 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.