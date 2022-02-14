Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.42 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.