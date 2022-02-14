ETNA Network Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $124,441.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

