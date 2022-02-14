Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
EVK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of -0.65.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
