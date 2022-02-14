Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

EVK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of -0.65.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

