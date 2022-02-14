Evercore ISI Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Hold

Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.