Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,122 shares of company stock worth $19,637,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of EW opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.