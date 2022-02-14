Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $217.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.36 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

