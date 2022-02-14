Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 69,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,093 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $41.42 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

