Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,186 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.