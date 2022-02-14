Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $27.87 on Monday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

