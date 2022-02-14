EverQuote (EVER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVER stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $464.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

In other news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 378,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,110 and have sold 23,836 shares valued at $383,259. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 16,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

